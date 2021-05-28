Baseball field, well-known city park in Crane, Mo. hit hard by flooding

CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - A day with heavy rainfall and severe storms led to significant flooding throughout Stone County.

One of the hardest hit spots was a baseball field used by the Crane High School baseball team. The field, benches and bleachers were all impacted by flooding.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Check out the scene in Crane, Missouri. Sayd Vaught captured this video of a flooded baseball field. Stay aware of flash flooding through the night! pic.twitter.com/GjS50FaXCg — KY3 News (@kytv) May 27, 2021

If any quarterfinal teams were considering moving your games to Crane, we have officially declared our field unplayable for the next few days. pic.twitter.com/u0lkeJm7hK — Crane Baseball (@Crane_Coach) May 27, 2021

Flooding also impacted Crane City Park, the home of the Crane Broiler Festival. A photo from KY3 viewer Angel Sauls shows much of a gazebo underwater.

Crane City Park. (Angel Sauls)

Crane residents also report high waters from a creek that runs through town.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning earlier Thursday in Stone County and other nearby counties. Stay alert on chances for flooding and flash flooding throughout the night.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.