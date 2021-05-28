Baseball field, well-known city park in Crane, Mo. hit hard by flooding
CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - A day with heavy rainfall and severe storms led to significant flooding throughout Stone County.
One of the hardest hit spots was a baseball field used by the Crane High School baseball team. The field, benches and bleachers were all impacted by flooding.
Flooding also impacted Crane City Park, the home of the Crane Broiler Festival. A photo from KY3 viewer Angel Sauls shows much of a gazebo underwater.
Crane residents also report high waters from a creek that runs through town.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning earlier Thursday in Stone County and other nearby counties. Stay alert on chances for flooding and flash flooding throughout the night.
