CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief steals from garage left open in east Springfield

Greene County deputies say the man took an expensive car jack and appears to be wearing gloves.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man stole a car jack worth $200 - $300 from an east Springfield garage.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies are investigating a burglary and theft in east Springfield. They say it’s a reminder to make sure your garage door is closed before you go to bed. Thieves look for an easy opportunity to commit crimes.

On May 21 the victim told investigators the garage door had accidentally been left open overnight. The neighborhood is near East Battlefield and South Blackman Road. The home’s security system captured video of a man pulling up in what deputies say appears to be a silver, Kia Sportage. He goes into the garage and leaves holding a car jack worth $200 to $300 dollars.

If you recognize the man or vehicle, call the Greene County Tip Line at (417) 829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
