Crews rescue woman and her dog as flooding hits Pierce City

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy rain and flash flooding continues to slam southwest Missouri, leaving some first responders on rescue missions in wet conditions.

Crews rescued a woman and her dog from significant flooding Thursday evening in Pierce City. A team of firefighters responded to West Halstead Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday to help rescue the duo.

Witnesses say a neighbor called 911 after hearing yells for help across the street. Crews showed up within minutes of the call.

Crews sent out multiple boats and equipped them with life jackets. Pierce City resident BJ Planchon submitted photos and video of the rescue.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning on Thursday for Pierce City and other areas of Barry County. Stay alert on chances for flooding and flash flooding throughout the night.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.