Police investigate a break-in at Carver Middle School Friday morning

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are questioning four after a break-in at Carver Middle School in west Springfield.

The school is located on West Battlefield Road. Alarm trips and security camera monitoring alerted police to the break-in just after 3 a.m. Friday. Officers found four inside.

The school district reports no damage to the building.

