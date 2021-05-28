Police investigate a break-in at Carver Middle School Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are questioning four after a break-in at Carver Middle School in west Springfield.

The school is located on West Battlefield Road. Alarm trips and security camera monitoring alerted police to the break-in just after 3 a.m. Friday. Officers found four inside.

The school district reports no damage to the building.

