Saturated ground from rain can cause trees, fences to fall over more easily

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With heavy rainfall Thursday and more rain over the course of this month, yards are saturated with water.

Owner of All About Trees, Noel Boyer, says that can put trees at a greater risk for falling down and potentially damaging your home.

When the trees are surrounded by water, it doesn’t take much wind to loosen the roots and knock one over. Boyer says that’s why it’s important to make sure you keep your trees healthy.

”They aren’t quite as prone to let go of the soil and tip over whenever you add wind to it when they’re saturated,” Boyer says.

Boyer says if you have a tree that standing in a lot of water, you may want to see if there’s a way to re-route that water away from the tree.

“If the tree can’t get oxygen to the roots from sitting in water, they can actually drown just like a person can drown,” Boyer says. “It’s critical that trees don’t sit in puddles of water for very long, if at all.”

Phelps Grove Neighborhood resident Jaynie Chowning says falling trees is a big concern for her after watching it happen to so many of her neighbors. Chowning has already taken some precautions so far this spring.

“We’ve had one of our tress trimmed because we were afraid with all the water that limbs would come down on our house,” Chowning says.

However, it’s not just trees that are at risk. Chowning installed a new fence recently after the rain and water ruined her old one.

“Oh my gosh it was too much water,” Chowning says. “You could just almost tilt it over with all that water.”

Anchor Fence in Springfield says it’s important to maintain your fence.

Project manager John Ott says you don’t want loose footings, nails or posts.

“We build them to the best we can but high winds will still take them down,” Ott says.

Weather like this will impact how long it takes for fencing companies to make repairs. Project manager Michael Asheim says it makes it more difficult for concrete to set.

“Every day it rains we get set back a couple days just because we do have to allow everything to dry out,” Asheim says. “Otherwise, we do have too much ground moisture. And not only that, but tearing up yards becomes a major issue, so we have to let everything dry there to even get in to start working.”

Boyer says if you see something on your trees that concerns you, take the extra precaution and call a tree service company.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.