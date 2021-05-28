Some businesses may still require masks even though the mandate has expired in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Businesses are excited about returning to normalcy after the city’s mask mandate expired Thursday night.

Lorena Shute owns Morena Mia Barbershop and is happy to be back working and with her clients. Shute said despite the mask mandate ending she’ll continue asking her clients to mask if they’re not vaccinated. She said her husband is immunocompromised and she wants to be careful for his safety.

“I’m head of household,” said Schute. “I do have a husband who is disabled and I do have family at home that I need to make sure that it’s not affecting my home life. The last thing that I would want to do is contribute and then take something home unknowingly and pass it on to my family.”

The owner of Little Bitty Hair Salon, Chelsea Wentz, said it’s great to have the majority of her clients back. A few of them put haircuts on hold during the heat of the pandemic.

Wentz said now that the mask mandate is expired she’s asking her clients to do whatever makes them feel comfortable. Her salon is located inside of Sola Salons, where each owner has a unit for their business and Wentz said it’s more comfortable with only a few people inside each room compared to a larger salon.

She’s noticed now that things are getting back to normal the conversations she’s having with her guests are more positive.

”A lot of us have personal relationships with our clients,” said Wentz. “A lot of people were suffering from being overwhelmed by the pandemic and even the election and so nobody really had anything to look forward to and appointments were kind of heavy as far as conversation goes. Now things are lightening back up, it is so much nicer to be a hairstylist right now.”

