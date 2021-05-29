Advertisement

Classic cars, hot rods visit Springfield during 38th Annual Mid-America Street Rod Nationals

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: May. 29, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars and hot rods take spotlight at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend as the Mid-America Street Rod car show.

The 38th Annual Mid-America Street Rod Nationals made way to Springfield. Saturday marks the second of three days in the event.

Vehicles arrived from all parts of the United States, making this a truly unique gathering of vintage automobiles featuring nearly every make, model and style. In addition to street rods, this event includes all vehicles from the 1950′s to 1980′s.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave's.
Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant
generic
Camden County investigators release identity of man shot at pool bar; 3 arrested
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Motorcyclist dies in Springfield crash on Kansas Expressway
Residents of Springfield neighborhood speak out after no mail delivery for nearly two months
HVAC company in Springfield warns community about continued air conditioner shortage amid pandemic

Latest News

generic
Police believe string of armed robberies tied to one man in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning
More rain beginning tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain. Again
Fourth month old lost German Shepherd mix
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Uniquely marked Shepherd mix found loose at a Springfield apartment complex
Memorial Day Murph
CrossFit gyms in the Ozarks participate in the Memorial Day Murph Honor Workout
CrossFit gyms across the Ozarks host annual Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout, honoring those who...
Crossfitters across the Ozarks participate in the Memorial Day "Murph" Honor Workout