Classic cars, hot rods visit Springfield during 38th Annual Mid-America Street Rod Nationals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars and hot rods take spotlight at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend as the Mid-America Street Rod car show.

The 38th Annual Mid-America Street Rod Nationals made way to Springfield. Saturday marks the second of three days in the event.

Vehicles arrived from all parts of the United States, making this a truly unique gathering of vintage automobiles featuring nearly every make, model and style. In addition to street rods, this event includes all vehicles from the 1950′s to 1980′s.

