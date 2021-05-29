FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain. Again

We have some rain coming our way from way out in Kansas and Oklahoma, but it won’t get here until late this evening and overnight. We’ll see sunshine to start the day, but clouds will steadily increase from the west, eventually bringing overcast conditions by late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out from the upper 60s into the lower 70s, making for a relatively comfortable day similar to Sunday. Winds will generally be out of the southeast from 5 to 15 mph with some occasional stronger gusts.

Mild again today (KY3)

Rain will begin to spread across the area late tonight, mostly after 10 pm. Some of this rain could be locally heavy. Instability is pretty low so no severe weather is expected, but there may be a few rumbles of thunder from time to time.

More rain beginning tonight (KY3)

The focus for this system should be over southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, roughly along and south of Highway 60. It appears some areas near the state line could receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain with this system.

More heavy rain for some (KY3)

Rain will be falling still on Tuesday morning but diminish to scattered showers by the afternoon. With the risk of heavy rain potentially causing flooding issues, a Flood Watch has been issued for far southern Missouri and northern Arkansas from overnight tonight through Wednesday morning.

Flood watch for parts of the area (KY3)

Some upper energy will still be in place on Wednesday, so we’ll probably still have some showers or storms around on a scattered basis. A few showers may linger into Thursday as well. At this point I’m going to keep Friday dry, though I don’t have 100 percent confidence in this. An upper low will slowly approach from the southwest by this weekend, bringing rich moisture with it. That will mean a chance for scattered showers and storms. The good news is that after a cool day on Tuesday we’re going to see a gradual warming trend, and we’ll be back in the lower 80s by the weekend.