K-9 helps MSHP with meth bust on Interstate 44 in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A K-9 helped Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers with a large drug bust Saturday morning in Greene County.

K-9 James helped MSHP take 64 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets during a traffic stop on Interstate 44. MSHP says the meth was hidden in a spare tire.

This marks Troop D’s second major drug bust in as many days. On Friday, troopers netted 137 pounds of marijuana on I-44 near Strafford. Both drug busts lead to arrests.

