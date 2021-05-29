K-9 helps MSHP with meth bust on Interstate 44 in Greene County
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A K-9 helped Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers with a large drug bust Saturday morning in Greene County.
K-9 James helped MSHP take 64 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets during a traffic stop on Interstate 44. MSHP says the meth was hidden in a spare tire.
This marks Troop D’s second major drug bust in as many days. On Friday, troopers netted 137 pounds of marijuana on I-44 near Strafford. Both drug busts lead to arrests.
