Motorcyclist dies from crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon from injuries he suffered in a collision in Dallas County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Robert Pence, 61, of Kearney, Missouri as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. Route 64 near Bennett Springs, Missouri. Investigators say Pence was traveling eastbound when another vehicle in front of him slowed to make a right turn. The motorcycle slid on U.S. 64 and overturned.

Investigators say Pence was ejected into the westbound lane where he was struck by a different vehicle. Pence was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 46 traffic-related fatalities in 2021.

