MSHP investigates drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Columbia, Missouri man drowned Friday in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Jose Ramirez, 22, as the victim.

Ramirez was found around 4:15 p.m. at the 10-mile mark of an unnamed cove. Investigators say he left a home on foot intoxicated and did not return. He was later located deceased in the water.

Additional details in the investigation are limited. We will update if more information becomes available.

