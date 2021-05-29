Advertisement

Murder investigation underway in Barry County: Man fatally shot, suspect behind bars

Dylan Rixon Williams.
Dylan Rixon Williams.(Barry County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: May. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A murder investigation is underway in Barry County after a man was fatally shot and found dead Friday night near the Butterfield Township area.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Daylon Michael Anderson, 25, of Monett. He suffered a gunshot wound and died from injuries.

Dylan Rixon Williams, 21, of Monett, has been taken into custody. He faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Investigators say Anderson was killed in the area of Farm Road 1078 and Farm Road 2140. Authorities first responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday after receiving a call that a person was found dead in a field nearby.

Upon arrival, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Monett Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol all assisted with the investigation.

The motive behind the shooting death remains unclear. However, the shooting is considered to be an isolated incident.

“The sheriff’s office wants to assure citizens that this is a targeted event, and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” says Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd.

Williams is being held at the Barry County Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

If you have any additional information in the case, contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 417-847-6556.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave's.
Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant
generic
Camden County investigators release identity of man shot at pool bar; 3 arrested
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Motorcyclist dies in Springfield crash on Kansas Expressway
Residents of Springfield neighborhood speak out after no mail delivery for nearly two months
HVAC company in Springfield warns community about continued air conditioner shortage amid pandemic

Latest News

generic
Police believe string of armed robberies tied to one man in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning
More rain beginning tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain. Again
Fourth month old lost German Shepherd mix
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Uniquely marked Shepherd mix found loose at a Springfield apartment complex
Memorial Day Murph
CrossFit gyms in the Ozarks participate in the Memorial Day Murph Honor Workout
CrossFit gyms across the Ozarks host annual Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout, honoring those who...
Crossfitters across the Ozarks participate in the Memorial Day "Murph" Honor Workout