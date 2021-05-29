Murder investigation underway in Barry County: Man fatally shot, suspect behind bars

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A murder investigation is underway in Barry County after a man was fatally shot and found dead Friday night near the Butterfield Township area.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Daylon Michael Anderson, 25, of Monett. He suffered a gunshot wound and died from injuries.

Dylan Rixon Williams, 21, of Monett, has been taken into custody. He faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Investigators say Anderson was killed in the area of Farm Road 1078 and Farm Road 2140. Authorities first responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday after receiving a call that a person was found dead in a field nearby.

Upon arrival, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Monett Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol all assisted with the investigation.

The motive behind the shooting death remains unclear. However, the shooting is considered to be an isolated incident.

“The sheriff’s office wants to assure citizens that this is a targeted event, and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” says Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd.

Williams is being held at the Barry County Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

If you have any additional information in the case, contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 417-847-6556.

