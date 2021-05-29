Advertisement

PHOTOS: Boy Scouts pay respects to veterans ahead of Memorial Day, place flags at Brookline Cemetery

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Boy Scouts with the Ozark Trails Council paid respects to veterans Saturday morning ahead of Memorial Day.

Scouts helped place dozens of flags on the grave sites of veterans at Brookline Ceremony. The flags honor U.S. veterans dating back to the Civil War era.

Boy Scouts have paid tribute with the gesture for several years, but for many, it’s the first time doing so since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out our photo gallery from Saturday’s event.

