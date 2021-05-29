Search for missing Forsyth, Mo. teens stretches to Memorial Day weekend

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A search for two missing teenagers in Forsyth enters Memorial Day weekend, following five days of extensive search efforts in Taney County.

Braden Allen Tuck, 18 and Damien James Grant, 18, disappeared Tuesday. Authorities say they left a home in a black 1999 GMC Jimmy driven by Tuck. The vehicle is missing license plates.

When the two were last seen Tuesday, they told family they were going to Casey’s General Store in Forsyth for food and to look at the flood waters on Swan Creek and Bull Shoals lake.

“The only thing we do know is they’re missing no one has heard anything from Braden or Damien. This is completely out of character for Braden,” Braden Tuck’s grandmother Janice Smith said Thursday. “We couldn’t find him anywhere so we immediately contacted the Forsyth Police Department.”

Smith said after not hearing from her grandson, she called his father and they immediately started searching for the two teens. Family members say the two would have shared their location if they were okay.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol began a water search Thursday in an effort to find the missing teens. MSHP Sgt. Mike McClure says marine troopers took boats out and used sonar to scan Shadow Rock Park. Some parts of land were underwater after a week of heavy rain.

On Friday, search crews scanned above and below the park. Crews also scanned a waterway called Swan Creek into Bull Shoals Lake.

MSHP is on standby until they get more detailed information on a location to search. They are working with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth Police Department, awaiting further information to expand search efforts.

Smith said after searching earlier in the week, they have not found any clues. Damien’s mother Alicia Grant said it’s unlike her son to not be in contact with friends and family for this long.

“He usually stays in touch with somebody eventually I mean he’s gone before a couple days being gone but he’s always been in touch and he’s never left his phone anywhere,” Alicia Grant said.

Grant said he rarely goes out of town either.

“He doesn’t really know anybody out of town so I don’t know why he would go out of town,” Grant said.

She said she asks the community to keep a look out for the vehicle as they continue the search.

“I’ve been here for 21 years, everybody knows me, they know my son so if anybody has any information please contact me or the Taney County Sheriff’s Department immediately just so we can bring them home,” Grant said.

“We serve a mighty God and we know he’s in control, we know that they’re going to be found we just don’t know when, we don’t know where,” Smith said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two individuals please call the Forsyth Police Department at 417-546-3731 or the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250.

