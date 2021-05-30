Advertisement

Arkansas beats Ole Miss, advances to SEC championship

Arkansas' Robert Moore (1) tags Mississippi's TJ McCants (16) out as he tries to get to second...
Arkansas' Robert Moore (1) tags Mississippi's TJ McCants (16) out as he tries to get to second base in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Cullen Smith hit his eighth home run of the season and top-seeded Arkansas beat fifth-seeded Mississippi 3-2 in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (45-10) seek their first SEC Tournament championship and will face No. 2 seed Tennessee on Sunday. Arkansas won two of the three regular season games it played May 14-16 against the Vols, with all three games decided by a run.

Smith’s homer gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ole Miss tied it on Jacob Gonzalez’s two-run double with one out in the fifth. Heston Tole (1-0) then came on for Arkansas after an intentional walk loaded the bases, and he got the Razorbacks out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.

Arkansas retook the lead in the top of the sixth on Jalen Battles’ double down the left field line, Tole pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the win, and Connor Noland added three hitless innings, striking out four, to close out his first save of the season.

Jackson Kimbrell (5-1) got the loss for the Rebels (41-19).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave's.
Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant
generic
Camden County investigators release identity of man shot at pool bar; 3 arrested
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Motorcyclist dies in Springfield crash on Kansas Expressway
Residents of Springfield neighborhood speak out after no mail delivery for nearly two months
HVAC company in Springfield warns community about continued air conditioner shortage amid pandemic

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte...
Larson gives Hendrick record-breaking win at Coca-Cola 600
Arkansas players hoist the championship trophy after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college...
Arkansas wins first SEC baseball championship, SEC matches record with 7 teams named NCAA regional hosts
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro gets tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul...
D-backs end 13-game skid, top Cardinals 9-2
Indianapolis 500 welcomes 135,000 fans in global benchmark
PICTURES: KY3′s Paul Adler shares pictures from the 2021 Indianapolis 500