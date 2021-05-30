Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were shot and killed late Saturday evening outside of Famous Dave’s restaurant in Branson.

Branson police have identified the victims as Krystle L. Buhl, 38, of Forsyth, and Richard A. Mc Mahan, 39, of Merriam Woods. Next of kin have been notified.

The Branson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting late Saturday to Famous Dave’s in 1800 block of West 76 Country Boulevard.

First responders found two people shot in a parking lot. One victim died at the scene, while the other died from injuries after being sent to the hospital.

“Investigators have been working non-stop since the initial call was received and are continuing to follow up on evidence and information as it develops,” says the Branson Police Department in a news release Sunday.

No suspect information is available at this time. The motive in the shooting is also unclear.

“We didn’t see anything that indicates a robbery or anything that went bad something along those lines. We do have some persons of interest that we want to reach out to, and that’s why we’re keeping information close to vest on this one. We want to reach out to some people and gather more information before we put anything else out,” says Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt.

Famous Dave’s will be closed for at least the next two days following the incident. The restaurant put up a sign that reads: “Due to devastating circumstances and allowing ourselves time to process and grieve the loss of our Famous Family members lost this weekend, we will be closed Sunday, May 30th and Monday, May 31st.”

Famous Dave's. (KY3)

On Sunday, a makeshift memorial was set up in the parking lot of Famous Dave’s.

Carly Egan stopped by the memorial. She was friends with Richard Mc Mahan, affectionately known as “Rocky” to those closest to him. She says “Rocky” was a great guy.

“He had this fun bubbly type of attitude. He loved anime and horror films, and he especially loved the movie ‘IT,’” Egan said.

Egan said she will miss his encouraging spirit.

“Everyday you’re in the Y, there’s not a day he wouldn’t stop and say hello to you. I think what we will miss most is just the overall atmosphere he created there,” Egan said.

The Branson Police Department said they expressed their condolences to the families.

”This is not acceptable. We need to go find who did this, and the best way for that to happen is for us to be able to do our job. If you have legitimate information and knowledge about it, please call us. That is the best way for us to get to this,” Assistant Police Chief, Eric Schmitt said.

Police say an investigation is ongoing right now, but they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Branson Citizen Alert to Crime Hotline (CATCH) at 417-334-1085 or submit information HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.