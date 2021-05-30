Branson water parks reopen for summer with normal hours of operation, fewer pandemic restrictions

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Water parks around Branson celebrated their opening days Saturday, reopening after facing many challenges from the pandemic last year.

Despite the cooler weather, it did not stop guests from getting out and enjoying a day at water parks, including Sliver Dollar City’s White Water.

Gerald Jenkins, general manager of White Water, said he’s excited to see things returning to normal.

“Vaccinated guests, they do not have to wear a mask. But it you are not vaccinated, we’re still going to ask you to wear a mask if you’re indoors or standing in line someplace,” Gerald Jenkins said.

Jenkins said there will still be safety guidelines.

”We’ll continue with the sanitation practices we started last year because we they seem to make sense, and we will continue with that for the near future,” Jenkins said.

He said one of the challenges they are still facing is lifeguard shortages.

”The labor market in Branson and across the country is tough, and we’re actively recruiting lifeguards,” Jenkins said.

Branson’s RecPlex pool also opened back up Saturday.

”We’re back to all of our normal programming. Swim lessons are back. Tropical Tuesdays, free swim days are back. Lots of fun programs on the horizon,” RecPlex Business Supervisor Carlie Allison said.

Allison said it’s important to familiarize yourself with the rules of the pool to keep kids safe this summer. And she says nothing can replace adult supervision.

”If you haven’t taken swim lessons you can. We have private swim lessons, we have group swim lessons, it’s a great opportunity for them to learn how to swim and feel comfortable around the water,” Allison said.

Jenkins said White Water has also changed the date for its night-water event. The park will now be open until midnight from July 14 through July 17.

