Car catches on fire in northwest Springfield, leading to minor damage of another car and home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A car caught on fire Saturday afternoon in northwest Springfield, leading to minor damage of another car and a home.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to the 800 block of North Glenn Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. First responders say a Dodge truck caught on fire, which reportedly started in the motor compartment of the truck.

The fire extended to a second car and a home, causing damage to the siding of a home. Though the fire did not penetrate inside of the home. Despite the damage, no one was hurt.

Crews limited the spread of the fire, putting it out within half-an-hour. It’s unknown exactly how the fire started.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

