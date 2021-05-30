Man wanted, woman arrested after officers pursue stolen vehicle in Sarcoxie, Mo.

SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - A pursuit of a stolen vehicle Saturday night leads to one woman’s arrest, while investigators are looking for a man who got away.

Police arrested Cendra Plopper of Blue Eye, Missouri. Authorities are looking for her husband, Timothy Plopper.

The pursuit began when officers from the Sarcoxie Police Department tried to perform a routine traffic stop at a Kum & Go gas station. The driver then took off from officers, heading east on Birch Road.

Authorities later determined the vehicle, a gray-colored Chrysler Caravan, was stolen out of Monett. The driver drove the vehicle into a corn field and through three fence lines. Police followed the tracks, and the stolen vehicle came to a stop at Lawrence 1000 near Sarcoxie.

Police say a man and a woman got out of the vehicle, then ran northbound toward Interstate 44. The woman was stopped by an officer, while the man got away after releasing a pit bull on a bystander that tried to stop him.

Timothy Plopper is the suspected driver and remains at large. He faces a series of criminal charges dating back to 2010, according to Missouri court records. Authorities used a drone and followed leads on known associates, but have not yet found him.

Cendra Plopper is charged with tampering, resisting arrest, felony property damage, and obstruction.

If you have any information on Timothy Plopper, contact the Sarcoxie Police Department at 417-359-9100.

