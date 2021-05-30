Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers didn’t cancel debts from benefit mistakes

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - State lawmakers left tens of thousands of Missouri residents facing big debts by failing to pass a seemingly popular measure to stop the state from clawing back mistaken overpayments of unemployment benefits.

The General Assembly’s session ended this month about four hours early because of a fight over abortion, blocking the measure to waive unemployment debts.

The Kansas City Star reports that roughly 46,000 people could be affected. The department suspended most collections in April as lawmakers discussed their debt-forgiveness measure. Department officials haven’t said whether they’ll resume.

Meanwhile, Parson’s administration and business leaders blame extra unemployment benefits provided by federal government for employers being unable to attract workers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave's.
Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant
generic
Camden County investigators release identity of man shot at pool bar; 3 arrested
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Motorcyclist dies in Springfield crash on Kansas Expressway
Residents of Springfield neighborhood speak out after no mail delivery for nearly two months
HVAC company in Springfield warns community about continued air conditioner shortage amid pandemic

Latest News

generic
Police believe string of armed robberies tied to one man in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning
More rain beginning tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain. Again
Fourth month old lost German Shepherd mix
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Uniquely marked Shepherd mix found loose at a Springfield apartment complex
Memorial Day Murph
CrossFit gyms in the Ozarks participate in the Memorial Day Murph Honor Workout
CrossFit gyms across the Ozarks host annual Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout, honoring those who...
Crossfitters across the Ozarks participate in the Memorial Day "Murph" Honor Workout