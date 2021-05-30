Missouri now offering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is now offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The kits are now available for free to Missouri residents. They can be used to check for presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missourians choosing this testing option can order the free testing kit online. The kit will be delivered to the home in two days. The kit is good for six months and comes with easy-to-follow instructions.

Once the individual performs the collection by nasal swab, the testing kit needs to be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. Shipping is also free, and the test results will be provided via email within two days.

The FDA authorized this testing for emergency use last year.

