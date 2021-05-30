Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in Springfield crash on Kansas Expressway

Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist has died from injuries after a crash Sunday afternoon on Kansas Expressway.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Kansas Expressway near Broadmoor Street around 1 p.m.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading south on Kansas Expressway before a collision with a utility pole. No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released as police work to notify family. Officers are still on scene and talking to witnesses to gather more information on what happened.

Traffic on both sides of Kansas Expressway are blocked off between Sunshine Street and Broadmoor Street. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while police investigate.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

