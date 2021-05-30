Advertisement

Camden County investigators release identity of man shot at pool bar; 3 arrested

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: May. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office released the identify of a man shot and killed at a popular Lake of the Ozarks pool bar late Saturday night.

Vonza Watson, 27, of Jefferson City died in the shooting.

Deputies arrested three for the shooting outside Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark. Law enforcement responded to the pool bar just before 11 p.m. for shots fired. When they arrived, they found Watson shot. He later died at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms is asking anyone with any information about this shooting at Lazy Gators to call the Camden County Sheriff’s office at 573-346-2243.

“We know for a fact there was probably 25 people with camera videos videoing this,” Sheriff Helms says. “I know you think that’s great but we think it’s even better if you can get that to us.”

KY3 reached out to Lazy Gators for a comment but did not hear back.

