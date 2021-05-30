Weekends Only opens in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Weekends Only, a furniture and mattress store primarily open on weekends, is now open in south Springfield.

Weekends Only officially opened doors on Friday, May 28 at 3850 S. Campbell Avenue, the former location of the Vatterott College building. The store typically operates during a convenient weekends-only operating schedule on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Customers that live near Weekends Only store locations can also purchase online and pick up in store or opt for local delivery. Weekends Only also offers lease and finance options making the furniture and mattress store a one stop shop for customers.

“We are committed to our mission to save our customers money and time by providing an experience that adds value to their lives,” said Weekends Only President and CEO, Lane Hamm.

On Thursday, Weekends Only presented Harmony House with a $10,000 check during its ribbon cutting event. The check presentation marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to support domestic abuse survivors as they leave the Harmony House for a fresh start.

“As a new member of the Springfield community, it is important to us to give back,” said Hamm. “Our commitment to the Harmony House in Springfield will provide a good night’s rest to local survivors, those who need it most.”

In celebration of its Grand Opening weekend, the store will extend their hours and offer the community a chance to shop on a Monday, Memorial Day, May 31.

