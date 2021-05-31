Advertisement

Arkansas top seed in NCAA Tournament after dominant SEC run

Arkansas' Cullen Smith celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Tennessee in the...
Arkansas' Cullen Smith celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Tennessee in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball championship game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas was rewarded for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament Monday.

The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games.

The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals.

The national seeds following Arkansas: Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi State (40-15) and Texas Tech.

The Hogs open tourney play in Fayetteville against New Jersey Institute of Technology. First pitch is Friday at 3 p.m. The regional also features Northeastern and Nebraska.

Vanderbilt will be going for its third national championship since 2014 after winning the title two years ago. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

More AP College World Series coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

