Body of 12-year-old girl found in Shoal Creek near Neosho, Mo.

NEAR NEOSHO, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division reports the body of Kaylin Brown has been found in Shoal Creek. The 12-year-old’s body was recovered just before 8:00 Sunday night.

The patrol says Brown was swept away by rushing water last Wednesday. She was pulled under water after getting caught up in the hydraulic current below the dam.

Rescue crews had to suspend the search on Thursday and Friday because of severe storms and rising water.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.