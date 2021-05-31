Branson Airport holds first “Wings Over The Ozarks” Memorial Day air show Monday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Thousands made their way to the the Branson Airport Monday for the first Memorial Day Wings Over the Ozarks air show.

This new event is taking flight in the Ozarks and hopes to become a yearly tradition.

“It’s the inaugural so we’re hoping to do this every year it kind of came about pretty quick we’ve been planning it for about two to three months,” Ty Lewis the Director of Marketing for the Branson Airport said.

Ty Lewis said Monday’s show will feature two flying acts no one in the community has ever seen before.

“We’ve got Mike Galloway, Stephen Covington, we’ve got Justin Lewis who will be flying in an FLR micro jet, it’s the smallest jet in the world,” Lewis said.

Between each air show act, guests will also get to listen to music from bands like “Members Only.”

“People want to get out enjoy the outdoors be around one another and kind of put last year behind us,” Lewis said.

Lewis said, but more importantly celebrate Memorial Day.

”We want to honor our veterans and those that have sacrificed to give us the freedoms that we have today so it’s very important to the Branson Airport that we honor our veterans in this event,” Lewis said.

He said the Civil Air Patrol and cadets are also doing a color guard and will have a local man playing TAPS as part of Bugles Across America.

”It’s really just a way for us to celebrate who we are as Americans and what’s a better way than eating lots of food, seeing fast planes, and hearing great music,” Lewis said.

Steve Meizen with Civil Air Patrol also provided guests a chance to learn more about planes.

”We turn the cockpit on so they can see all the instrumentation that’s in there,” Steve Meizen said.

Meizen said many of their members and people attending the show today are veterans.

”It’s great to honor those folks, celebrate those folks and be able to offer back to the community,” Meizen said.

Although the event was free to the public, any donations will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks.

