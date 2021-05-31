Camden County Sheriff expects busy season at the lake, hopes to grow department to meet the need

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy season at the lake already for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tony Helms says as the weather is warming up and it’s getting closer to summer, he’s concerned by how many people will be coming to the lake area.

”I have been afraid for this weekend,” Sheriff Helms says. “It’s just more than we are prepared for, and I don’t know how to prepare.”

A man was shot and killed Saturday night at the Lazy Gators pool bar in Lake Ozark. Three suspects have been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

Helms is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.

“We know for a fact there was probably 25 people with camera videos videoing this,” Sheriff Helms says. “I know you think that’s great, but we think it’s even better if you can get that to us.”

Sheriff Helms anticipates 15 million visitors to the lake area this summer. Calls to dispatch are already increasing too.

“Last night I was blown away,” Sheriff Helms says. “Everybody was going somewhere all the time.”

During peak times last year, Sheriff Helms says calls for service jumped 300% compared to the year before.

This year the department is already inundated with calls.

“So far it’s averaging about 80 to 90% up from what it was last year,” Sheriff Helms says.

Despite the increased number of people in the community, Sheriff Helms says his department has stayed the same size.

“We have growth here,” Sheriff Helms says. “With growth comes problems. I’ve got the same amount of people five, six years ago that I’ve got now.”

The department is looking to grow, but according to the sheriff, it doesn’t have the budget. Sheriff Helms is hoping to pass a tax to allow him not only to hire more but also pay more.

“We have to catch up,” Sheriff Helms says. “We’re so far behind the curve.”

