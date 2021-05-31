Congressman Billy Long talks with KY3 regarding Capitol Insurrection and possible Senate run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Congressman Billy Long spoke with KY3 regarding the Capitol Insurrection and his possible campaign for current Senator Roy Blunt’s seat.

On Friday, the U.S. Republican Senators voted against a bill creating a panel to investigate the January 6 Capitol Insurrection. Congressman Long voted against the bill on the House side.

“The FBI is doing a very, very thorough investigation and using facial recognition. They’re holding these people accountable,” said Representative Long.

The vote was 54 in favor of the bill and 35 against. That is just six short of what it needed to be at 60 in order for it to pass.

“The Department of Justice is doing a very, very thorough examination and they’ve been doing it for months. To me, trying to do something, a bunch of congressmen holding hearings just for show and tell, had no useful benefit whatsoever,” said Rep. Long.

He said there are plenty of good investigations.

He also discussed running for the U.S. Senate, a seat that is up for grabs as Senator Roy Blunt has announced he will not be running for reelection. He said he is hearing good things regarding support for running.

“I’m getting a lot of encouragement from colleagues, people in the district, and folks,” said Rep. Long.

Rep. Long said he is not a career politician.

“That’s the thing that these others have an advantage, because like, I tell them, I don’t have any people. Their people have people. So it takes me longer to sort through and make sure I’m not going to get in, unless I can win it,” said Rep. Long.

He did say if he puts his name in the race, then it is because he knows he can win it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.