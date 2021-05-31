Advertisement

Crews battle fire at east Springfield business, no one hurt

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one is hurt after crews battled a fire Sunday afternoon at an east Springfield business.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1900 block of East St. Louis Street around 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials say a building “with a lot of contents” caught on fire and said it appeared to belong to a business, though it’s unclear which business. Viewers tell KY3 they could see smoke coming out of the building from Glenstone Avenue.

It’s unknown what caused the fire, but fire marshals are handling the investigation. The fire is under control, but crews are wrapping up work around the area.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave's.
Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant
generic
Camden County investigators release identity of man shot at pool bar; 3 arrested
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Motorcyclist dies in Springfield crash on Kansas Expressway
Residents of Springfield neighborhood speak out after no mail delivery for nearly two months
HVAC company in Springfield warns community about continued air conditioner shortage amid pandemic

Latest News

generic
Police believe string of armed robberies tied to one man in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning
More rain beginning tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain. Again
Fourth month old lost German Shepherd mix
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Uniquely marked Shepherd mix found loose at a Springfield apartment complex
Memorial Day Murph
CrossFit gyms in the Ozarks participate in the Memorial Day Murph Honor Workout
CrossFit gyms across the Ozarks host annual Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout, honoring those who...
Crossfitters across the Ozarks participate in the Memorial Day "Murph" Honor Workout