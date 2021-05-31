Crews battle fire at east Springfield business, no one hurt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one is hurt after crews battled a fire Sunday afternoon at an east Springfield business.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1900 block of East St. Louis Street around 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials say a building “with a lot of contents” caught on fire and said it appeared to belong to a business, though it’s unclear which business. Viewers tell KY3 they could see smoke coming out of the building from Glenstone Avenue.

It’s unknown what caused the fire, but fire marshals are handling the investigation. The fire is under control, but crews are wrapping up work around the area.

A busy afternoon in East Springfield. With the fire under control, the @SGF_Fire Battalion Chief calls in his company officers for an initial after action review and discussion. Be relentless in the pursuit of excellence. pic.twitter.com/Q80pQAuRWy — Chief Pennington (@SGFFireChief) May 31, 2021

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

