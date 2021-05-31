Crews respond to water rescue near Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Park

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews responded to a water rescue Sunday evening near Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Park.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a water rescue began around 9 p.m. The Nixa Fire Department sent out a rescue team to help one person from their car.

Crews rescued one person from the car and no injuries have been reported. The sheriff’s office says the incident leading to the rescue was not a criminal act.

Ana Paula Alves Schreiber, a viewer nearby the scene, submitted photos of a car stuck in a body of water.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

