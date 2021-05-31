Advertisement

Crews respond to water rescue near Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Park

Water rescue near Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.
Water rescue near Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.(Ana Paula Alves Schreiber)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews responded to a water rescue Sunday evening near Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Park.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a water rescue began around 9 p.m. The Nixa Fire Department sent out a rescue team to help one person from their car.

Crews rescued one person from the car and no injuries have been reported. The sheriff’s office says the incident leading to the rescue was not a criminal act.

Ana Paula Alves Schreiber, a viewer nearby the scene, submitted photos of a car stuck in a body of water.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave's.
Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant
generic
Camden County investigators release identity of man shot at pool bar; 3 arrested
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Motorcyclist dies in Springfield crash on Kansas Expressway
Residents of Springfield neighborhood speak out after no mail delivery for nearly two months
HVAC company in Springfield warns community about continued air conditioner shortage amid pandemic

Latest News

generic
Police believe string of armed robberies tied to one man in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning
More rain beginning tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain. Again
Fourth month old lost German Shepherd mix
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Uniquely marked Shepherd mix found loose at a Springfield apartment complex
Memorial Day Murph
CrossFit gyms in the Ozarks participate in the Memorial Day Murph Honor Workout
CrossFit gyms across the Ozarks host annual Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout, honoring those who...
Crossfitters across the Ozarks participate in the Memorial Day "Murph" Honor Workout