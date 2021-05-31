CrossFit gyms across the Ozarks host annual Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout, honoring those who died while serving in the line of duty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CrossFit gyms across the country are participating in the Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout. It’s set for Monday, May 31, and the tribute includes many gyms in the Ozarks.

The workout is in honor of Navy Seal, Lt. Michael Murphy, who was awarded the Medal of Honor after being killed during combat in Afghanistan in 2005.

Husband and Wife, Danny and Rachel Poe, owns Perform Overcome Excel CrossFit in Marshfield. They’ve made it a point to conduct the ‘Murph’ workout each year, opening it up for the community to join to remember what Memorial Day is about.

“Lt. Murphy did CrossFit, and this was one of the workouts that he personally loved to do,” explained Rachel Poe.

The Murph workout begins and ends with a one-mile run. Sandwiched in between are 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 air squats. You can complete the workout however you choose.

“I don’t want people to get scared about it, because it is a daunting workout, but anyone can do it,” explained Danny Poe.

Danny said you can complete the workout however you’d like. You can divide it up, or partner with someone and finish the Murph as a pair.

He emphasized that hero and tribute workouts aren’t about setting personal records or times. It’s about pushing through to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Military, law enforcement, and first responder communities were among the amongst the earliest proponents of CrossFit. Their intensity matched with the fitness CrossFit provides is a match made in heaven. When a service member dies in the line of duty, a CrossFit hero workout is created in their name. Hero WODs are an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of the fallen – to speak their names and honor their memories.”

The Murph is one of the many Hero and Tribute WODs (workout of

the day) that CrossFit does as a tribute to a fallen first responder or member of the military who died while serving honorably in the line of duty.

Rachel said one thing Danny says before every hero workout is, “No complaining. Although the workout may be tough, there’s no complaining because they died for us.”

“It is one of the most grueling workouts, but we keep that in the back of our minds while doing the workout because they did so much more for us, and this is in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for us to be here,” Rachel Poe said.

CrossFit gyms participating in the Memorial Day ‘Murph’ Workout:

Proximal Strength| CrossFit Springfield, Springfield, Mo.

Open gym format: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“This workout is open to members and non-members and free for anyone to attend.”

CrossFit Raw Steel, Springfield, Mo.

Class Times: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.

Free and open to the community

Perform Overcome Excel CrossFit, Marshfield, Mo.

Class Times: 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Open to the community.

CrossFit Republic, Republic, Mo.

Class Times: 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“All are invited, FREE of charge.”

