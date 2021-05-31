Advertisement

Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem

Yehiyeh Sinwar, second left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General...
Yehiyeh Sinwar, second left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Abbas Kamel, right, walk as they meet in Gaza Monday, May 31, 2021.(Mohammed Salem/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A senior Hamas official said Monday that Israel must halt its “aggression” in both Gaza and Jerusalem if it wants calm following an 11-day war earlier this month.

Khalil al-Haya spoke after meeting with Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, who visited Gaza after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a trip aimed at shoring up an informal cease-fire brokered by Cairo.

Kamel, who has not given public statements, is the highest-ranking Arab official to visit Gaza since 2018. He met with Yehiyeh Sinwar, the top Hamas leader in Gaza.

The war, which was halted by a cease-fire on May 21, was triggered by weeks of protests and clashes in Jerusalem over Israel’s policing of a flashpoint holy site and efforts by settler groups to evict Palestinian families in the nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians living in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

“We discussed several files, most importantly the necessity to oblige the occupation to stop its aggression on Gaza, Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah and all over Palestine,” al-Haya told reporters. He said Israel must also fully lift the blockade it imposed on Gaza when Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

“If this happens, then calm and stability could return,” he said.

Al-Haya ruled out linking Gaza’s reconstruction to Hamas’ release of two Israeli civilians and the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in an earlier war. Instead, the militant group is likely to demand the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The Egyptian-brokered truce has held but did not address any of the underlying issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since 2008.

On Sunday, Israeli troops shot a Palestinian man who sneaked into the country from the Gaza Strip with a knife. The military confirmed the incident on Monday but did not provide details on his condition.

The military said the suspect carried a knife and infiltrated the fenced border near Moshav Sde Avraham, a few kilometers (miles) from the coastal territory. A security guard told Israeli media on Monday that the suspect stabbed him.

The army said the suspect had been moved to a nearby hospital but his condition was not immediately known. Israeli authorities were trying to figure out how the suspect snuck across the fenced border.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave's.
Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant
generic
Camden County investigators release identity of man shot at pool bar; 3 arrested
Motorcycle crash at Kansas Expressway on May 30, 2021.
Motorcyclist dies in Springfield crash on Kansas Expressway
Residents of Springfield neighborhood speak out after no mail delivery for nearly two months
HVAC company in Springfield warns community about continued air conditioner shortage amid pandemic

Latest News

Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Heritage parade commemmorates Tulsa massacre's 100th anniversary
generic
Police believe string of armed robberies tied to one man in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning
President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery
More rain beginning tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain. Again
Fourth month old lost German Shepherd mix
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Uniquely marked Shepherd mix found loose at a Springfield apartment complex