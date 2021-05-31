Leigh’s Lost and Found: Uniquely marked Shepherd mix found loose at a Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - in our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re featuring a uniquely marked Shepherd mix found in Springfield.

The gorgeous puppy was picked up by animal control more than a week ago and they’re pretty surprised no one has turned up yet to claim her.

“She has brindle markings all over her with a white drizzle down her chest. We think she’s about four to five months old so she’ll get a lot bigger over the next few months.”

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says the puppy was found running around an apartment complex around the 2000 block of south Ingram Mill.

Some people thought they knew which apartment she belonged to but no one answered the door and no one has called about her.

She did not have a chip or collar but she’s been well taken care of and is very social and sweet. If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also visit their website to see pictures of all the dogs and cats there right now. And anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. The links to both are below.

