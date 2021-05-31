Advertisement

Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas

This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.(Source: Kerr County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man has been arrested in Texas, accused of plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that 28-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins is charged with making a terroristic threat.

Investigators said they intercepted a message from Blevins on Thursday indicating he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting,” and that the threat included Walmart.

Blevins was arrested Friday.

Stay vigilant, Kerr County. Our Office, other local law enforcement departments, and federal law enforcement work every...

Posted by Kerr County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 30, 2021

Authorities searched his home and found firearms, ammunition, and more, including what officials called “radical ideology paraphernalia” such as books, flags and handwritten documents.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Blevins’ behalf.

