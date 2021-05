MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division reports Paul Becker, 77, of Crocker drowned Sunday afternoon.

The patrol says Becker fell out of a boat on Rinquelin Trail Lake. The patrol says Becker wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

