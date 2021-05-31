Missouri Veterans Cemetery hosts Memorial Day remembrance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Veterans Cemetery hosted its annual Memorial Day remembrance on Monday. The ceremony featured patriotic music, a cannon salute and speakers honoring each branch of the military.

The morning ceremony focused on those who served during the Korean War. 2020 marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the war in Korea, which was unable to be commemorated due to the pandemic.

There were several veterans in attendance, including Daniel Fett, who served in the Army during the mid-70′s.

“You just don’t take for granted it’s a day off on Monday. I’m gonna shop and take care of all these things. It’s for veterans; for the servicemen that served this country and sacrificed their lives so we can have the freedoms we have today.”

Fett said the day carries a lot of meaning being a veteran, and remembering those that have been lost.

“When you see your loved one in a cemetery, like here in Springfield, Missouri, who sacrificed their life, it means a lot for me.”

Preceding the ceremony, words were spoken by Ju-Heon Lyu, the leader of First Korean Presbyterian Church in Nixa.

The latter ceremony at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery honored all who have served. It included a message from Colonel Mark Costello and the 399th army band, both from Fort Leonard Wood.

For more information on the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, like upcoming events or service officer locators, visit their website mvc.dps.mo.gov.

