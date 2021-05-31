Advertisement

Missouri Veterans Cemetery hosts Memorial Day remembrance

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Veterans Cemetery hosted its annual Memorial Day remembrance on Monday. The ceremony featured patriotic music, a cannon salute and speakers honoring each branch of the military.

Caption
Caption

The morning ceremony focused on those who served during the Korean War. 2020 marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the war in Korea, which was unable to be commemorated due to the pandemic.

There were several veterans in attendance, including Daniel Fett, who served in the Army during the mid-70′s.

“You just don’t take for granted it’s a day off on Monday. I’m gonna shop and take care of all these things. It’s for veterans; for the servicemen that served this country and sacrificed their lives so we can have the freedoms we have today.”

Fett said the day carries a lot of meaning being a veteran, and remembering those that have been lost.

“When you see your loved one in a cemetery, like here in Springfield, Missouri, who sacrificed their life, it means a lot for me.”

Preceding the ceremony, words were spoken by Ju-Heon Lyu, the leader of First Korean Presbyterian Church in Nixa.

The latter ceremony at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery honored all who have served. It included a message from Colonel Mark Costello and the 399th army band, both from Fort Leonard Wood.

For more information on the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, like upcoming events or service officer locators, visit their website mvc.dps.mo.gov.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave's.
Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant
Shoal Creek
Body of 12-year-old girl found in Shoal Creek near Neosho, Mo.
Very cool once again
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another chilly day with scattered rain
Police believe a string of armed robberies in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning are tied...
Police believe string of armed robberies tied to one man in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department
Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room

Latest News

Bookings into the Greene County Jail drop, but population increasing
Greene County Jail/Springfield, Mo.
Bookings into the Greene County Jail drop, but population increasing
Very cool once again
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another chilly day with scattered rain
Auditor gives highest rating possible after audit of Stone County, Mo. books
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) and Andrew Benintendi celebrate after their baseball...
Mondesi, Minor lead Royals to win over Pirates