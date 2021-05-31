Police believe string of armed robberies tied to one man in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe a string of armed robberies in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning are tied together.

Investigators say the crime spree began around 11 p.m. Sunday when a man fired a shot that hit a home in the 2200 block of North Taylor. The property owner captured part of it on his security camera. No one got hurt, but a bullet hit the house.

Police say a man who also lives of Taylor Ave. told officers he was robbed at gunpoint at Dale and Summit.

Then, police say the man robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver on South Grant. The crime spree ended around 4:15 a.m. when a man was robbed at gunpoint outside of the Motel 6. A woman who was out with her dog was also robbed on North Glenstone.

Witnesses say the man is likely traveling with another person in a silver Hyundai Sonata. The police do not currently have anyone in custody. If you have any information, call the Springfield Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.