Springfield-Branson National Airport reports increase in travel as we get closer to summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Memorial Day Weekend gave those working at Springfield-Branson National Airport a peek into what summer will look like, and it will certainly be a big time for travel.

Airport staff say the week leading up to the Memorial Day holiday felt closer to normal, compared to any time in the last year.

“We are beginning to see the longer lines,” Kent Boyd, Spokesperson for the airport says. “In just the past couple of weeks we’ve seen this very noticeable increase of people in the building which has surprised us. I walked out into the building on Thursday and I was just flabbergasted at how many people there were because for so long its been like a ghost town.”

Numbers for April, even before the summer travel season started, show more people are hitting the skies.

Springfield-Branson National Airport numbers for April. (Springfield-Branson National Airport)

Springfield’s Phillip Herzog and his wife joined millions of others kicking off summer travel this weekend.

“We were very fortunate no flight changes, it was really straightforward on both flights, they left 10 minutes early, each time which was a miracle,” Herzog explains about traveling over the long weekend.

More people are just getting more comfortable.

“It just sort of exploded, considering about 50% of the American population adult population in this country, having the vaccine and that has just made a huge difference in the confidence level, that people have when it comes to travel,” Body says.

While local mask mandates may be lifting, the federal government has not lifted restrictions on airlines and airports yet. Make sure you have one with you or you won’t be allowed on the plane or inside.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.