Auditor gives highest rating possible after audit of Stone County, Mo. books

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway rated the audit of the Stone County books as “excellent,” the highest possible.

“This audit confirms the Stone County Collector’s Office was run in an efficient and cost-effective manner,” Auditor Galloway said. “This is great news for the taxpayers of the county and an example to offices throughout the state.”

Missouri law requires an audit of the county collector’s office when there is a vacancy. In February, Vicki May resigned as Stone County collector. Anna Burk was appointed to fill the vacancy.

Auditors identified no concerns in the report, which was an independent review of the operations and finances of the collector’s office.

In recent years, two other collector’s offices have received an excellent rating as a result of an audit; those were Holt County in 2018 and Johnson County in 2020.

A copy of the audit can be found online here.

