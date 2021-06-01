Bookings into the Greene County Jail drop, but population increasing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The number of inmates booked into the Greene County jail is drastically lower compared to past years. But the population is actually up.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says in 2012, the bookings topped 19,700. In 2020, the bookings cut almost in half to 10,500. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted 2020, however bookings also dropped in 2019.

On Tuesday, the Greene County Jail housed 940 inmates.

The philosophy in the criminal justice system in Greene County changed. The sheriff says deputies don’t arrest someone when they know the prosecutor’s office plans to just file a summons for the crime. The Greene County prosecutor says his office began using summons for lower level felonies back in 2013 because of a lack of jail space, and ever since 2015, about half of the cases received a summons instead of an arrest warrant.

And the Missouri Supreme Court asked for similar practices across the state in 2019.

“The law didn’t change in 2019, just the procedures,” says Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson. “You’re presumed to be able to be released on your own recognizance. That is every citizen’s right under the constitution. And we want to make sure we manage that resource and use it for those most dangerous offenders.”

Despite the changes, the jail remains full, because those being held face more serious crimes.

“The sad thing is though, now our jail population has steadily increased, has not gone down,” said Sheriff Jim Arnott. “It’s gone up. So it means we keep people longer. The ones that we do have, which are mostly the violent felonies; we don’t keep any misdemeanor cases, contrary to what people believe.”

The sheriff’s office recently opened a new temporary jail. The county is constructing a new jail to meet demands northwest of Springfield.

Arnott says, once an inmates is sentenced to state prison, it’s often not long before deputies are dealing with the same person all over again.

“Even when we do get good cases and we get 10 years in prison, which somebody should do 10 years in prison when they get it; they do 10 months,” Arnott says.

“It is frustrating that we really lack any truth in sentencing in Missouri,” Patterson says. “An offender with not many commitments to the Department of Corrections will just really do a fraction of their sentence and be back out.”

