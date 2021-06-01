Police ask for any assistance in deadly shootings of 2 outside Branson, Mo. restaurant

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for leads in a double homicide investigation outside of the Famous Dave’s in Branson.

Investigators searched through the back parking lot of the restaurant on Tuesday. Police say they were following up on leads.

“You know, there’s definitely a tragedy, which is drawing awareness and awareness and attention from the public,” Darold Donathan a Police Officer for the City of Branson says.

Branson Police saying this is the first homicide in five years.

Saturday night, police found Crystle Buhl and Richard A. McMahan shot. One died at the scene, the other died at a hospital. Investigators ask for those in the area’s for any help. They hope that someone got something on a Ring or security camera.

“Between that time you know 11 o’clock to midnight, there shouldn’t be a whole lot of traffic, foot traffic vehicle traffic anything up and down, so anything like that could be helpful to us,” Donathan says.

The police say even a sound could help with this investigation.

Police did confirm one of the missing teenagers from Taney County is related to one victim, though they could not say if these two incidents have any relation.

Famous Dave’s will reopen Wednesday.

