City buildings in Springfield, Mo. reopen to the public after being closed for more than a year

Starting on Tuesday Historic City Hall, the Busch Municipal Building, Springfield-Greene County Health Department and police and fire departments reopen to the public. The buildings closed to the public last March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

City Spokesperson Cora Scott said cleaning and disinfecting will continue along with electrostatic spraying in the common areas. She said the city will provide departments with disinfecting wipes and sprays. Plexiglas will remain in place at the Busch Municipal Building and City Council Chambers in Historic City. That will be re-evaluated after two months.

“We’ve actually got record numbers of public engagement throughout the pandemic and I attributed that to a couple of things,” said Scott. “One is early on more people were at home and they were able to interact and were able to do so online. Nothing takes the place of face to face communication so city officials are very excited to be able to work directly with citizens.”

Scott said the public was allowed in historic city hall in a separate room IF they were speaking at council. Now, anyone can attend council meetings. City council meetings will be streamed online for those who can’t attend in person.

