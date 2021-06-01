Family says they are upset to find Springfield cemetery unkept

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For many this holiday weekend it is a time remember loved ones.

A Springfield family planned to do that at a local cemetery until they discovered much of the grounds is in bad shape.

“I cannot think of anytime that it’s even looked close to this on Memorial Day. It’s usually quite lovely,” said J.B. Kelly.

He says he and his family often visit Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in northwest Springfield.

“Every couple of Sundays, after morning mass, my wife and kids will come out here to visit my grandparents’ grave and other relatives who are buried out here,” he said.

He says he was shocked to find the cemetery grounds unkept.

“Some areas look okay. But so much of it was just neglected. Stones that are unlevel. There’s some pretty serious ruts over here where its muddy and stones that are pressed down into the ground. A large pile of dirt and rock just left in the middle of the significant part of the cemetery. It’s sacred ground. It’s sacrilegious to leave it in this type of state,” explained Kelly.

He says his frustration increased by the time he reached his family’s plots. Flowers that were planted last year were destroyed.

“This is what we came out to yesterday morning, the lily leaves all over the grave. Its just disappointing,” he said.

Information we found online indicates the offices for the Catholic Cemeteries of Springfield are at the Herman Lohmeyer funeral home in downtown Springfield. We called and tried to leave a message, sent an email, even knocked on the door but haven’t been able to reach anyone.

“They could chalk it up to the weather. It’s been raining. But if you go right up the road to White Chapel Cemetery. It’s pristine looking this weekend, said Kelly.

He says he’s hoping the conditions of the cemetery improve soon.

“Whoever is overseeing it from the diocese should have checked on this, should have made sure this was going to be taken care of. I would honestly like to see it turned over to someone else who’s going to show it the care it deserves,” he said.

We will continue to reach out to cemetery officials for an explanation and hopefully, a resolution.

