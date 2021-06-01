Fire damages warehouse in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a small fire at a warehouse in north Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Hillcrest. A caller driving by the building reported the smoke.

Firefighters arrived to smoke coming from the building. They found the fire isolated to one side of the building. Crews knocked down the fire quickly. Investigators say the building should be fine.

