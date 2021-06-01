Advertisement

Fire damages warehouse in north Springfield

Firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Monday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a small fire at a warehouse in north Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Hillcrest. A caller driving by the building reported the smoke.

Firefighters arrived to smoke coming from the building. They found the fire isolated to one side of the building. Crews knocked down the fire quickly. Investigators say the building should be fine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave's.
Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant
Shoal Creek
Body of 12-year-old girl found in Shoal Creek near Neosho, Mo.
Very cool once again
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another chilly day with scattered rain
Police believe a string of armed robberies in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning are tied...
Police believe string of armed robberies tied to one man in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department
Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room

Latest News

Bookings into the Greene County Jail drop, but population increasing
Greene County Jail/Springfield, Mo.
Bookings into the Greene County Jail drop, but population increasing
Very cool once again
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another chilly day with scattered rain
Auditor gives highest rating possible after audit of Stone County, Mo. books
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) and Andrew Benintendi celebrate after their baseball...
Mondesi, Minor lead Royals to win over Pirates