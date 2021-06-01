GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Missouri Rep. Billy Long on getting more vaccines in rural Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Congressman Billy Long said he toured hospitals and vaccination events a few months ago. He said one of the things that has been a problem since before the pandemic was the shortage of nurses. The congressman also observed shortage of syringes and at the time getting vaccines was also a struggle.

“One needle one syringe would give you an extra dose if you had that syringe, but there was a shortage of syringes,” said Rep. Long.

He also said there is a problem when it comes to getting people vaccinated in rural areas.

“Unfortunately, the rural areas are where we’re not getting enough people vaccinated in those areas right now,” said Long. “We just need to get it out to the rural areas and some of these mobile clinics that they’ve had around, you know, they’re able to vaccinate people on a mobile basis, because a lot of elderly people live out in the rural areas.”

He called it a neighbor helping neighbor kind of deal as a lot of elderly people live in the rural areas.

