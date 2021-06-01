Advertisement

Harrison, Ark. officer returns to job after he was stabbed in ER

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A Harrison, Ark. police officer returned to the job Tuesday after he was stabbed twice in a hospital over the Memorial Day weekend.

Sergeant Matt Odom suffered serious stab wounds as he investigated a disturbance inside the emergency room at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center on Sunday night. Investigators say Odom attempted to get the man to go outside when he was stabbed. Odom held the man down until other officers arrived.

Odom spent a night inside the ER’s intensive care unit.

