Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Doctors released 41-year-old Sgt. Matt Odom from the intensive care unit after he was stabbed twice in the emergency room investigating a disturbance.

Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy says Odom is recovering from the stabbings on May 30 inside the ER at the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

“A half-inch either way, would’ve been really bad,” Chief Graddy said of Odom’s injuries.

Sgt. Odom arrived at the hospital to investigate a man causing a disturbance in the emergency room. Chief Graddy says Odom had been trying to get the man to go outside, when the suspect stabbed the officer twice. The attack happened at around 9:45 p.m. Chief Graddy says even after being injured, Sgt. Odom held down the man until other officers arrived and arrested him.

The attack is under investigation by Arkansas State Police. Formal charges are pending against the suspect.

Sgt. Matt Odom has served the Harrison Police Department for 15 years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.