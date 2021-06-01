Advertisement

Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room

The attack happened when Sgt. Matt Odom confronted a man causing a disturbance at the Harrison hospital.
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department(KY3)
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Doctors released 41-year-old Sgt. Matt Odom from the intensive care unit after he was stabbed twice in the emergency room investigating a disturbance.

Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy says Odom is recovering from the stabbings on May 30 inside the ER at the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

“A half-inch either way, would’ve been really bad,” Chief Graddy said of Odom’s injuries.

Sgt. Odom arrived at the hospital to investigate a man causing a disturbance in the emergency room. Chief Graddy says Odom had been trying to get the man to go outside, when the suspect stabbed the officer twice. The attack happened at around 9:45 p.m. Chief Graddy says even after being injured, Sgt. Odom held down the man until other officers arrived and arrested him.

The attack is under investigation by Arkansas State Police. Formal charges are pending against the suspect.

Sgt. Matt Odom has served the Harrison Police Department for 15 years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave's.
Two killed in late-night shooting outside of Branson restaurant
Shoal Creek
Body of 12-year-old girl found in Shoal Creek near Neosho, Mo.
Very cool once again
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another chilly day with scattered rain
Police believe a string of armed robberies in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning are tied...
Police believe string of armed robberies tied to one man in Springfield Sunday into Monday morning

Latest News

Bookings into the Greene County Jail drop, but population increasing
Greene County Jail/Springfield, Mo.
Bookings into the Greene County Jail drop, but population increasing
Very cool once again
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another chilly day with scattered rain
Auditor gives highest rating possible after audit of Stone County, Mo. books
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) and Andrew Benintendi celebrate after their baseball...
Mondesi, Minor lead Royals to win over Pirates