Missouri Highway Patrol reports six holiday weekend fatalities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four people died on Missouri roadways during the Memorial Day weekend, and two others died on the water.

The patrol on Tuesday released details of the three-day weekend that began Saturday and ended Monday. The patrol cited 270 accidents on roads, and 10 involving boats.

The agency said 112 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated, and eight others were arrested for boating while intoxicated. The patrol also reported 79 drug-related arrests — 77 on the roads and two on water.

The water deaths included a drowning on Saturday in Iron County and a fatal boating accident Sunday on a lake in Maries County. The patrol said 77-year-old Paul Becker of Crocker fell overboard.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.