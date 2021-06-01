Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol reports six holiday weekend fatalities

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a person of interest in connection with a...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a person of interest in connection with a fatal hit and run crash earlier this week.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol Facebook Page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four people died on Missouri roadways during the Memorial Day weekend, and two others died on the water.

The patrol on Tuesday released details of the three-day weekend that began Saturday and ended Monday. The patrol cited 270 accidents on roads, and 10 involving boats.

The agency said 112 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated, and eight others were arrested for boating while intoxicated. The patrol also reported 79 drug-related arrests — 77 on the roads and two on water.

The water deaths included a drowning on Saturday in Iron County and a fatal boating accident Sunday on a lake in Maries County. The patrol said 77-year-old Paul Becker of Crocker fell overboard.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies person of interest in deadly crash near Rogersville
Walmart in Republic, MO evacuated.
Police, employees evacuate Walmart in Republic, Mo. after bomb threat; 1 arrested
Sgt. Matt Odom/Harrison Police Department
Harrison, Ark. officer stabbed twice in hospital ER waiting room
With some partial sun today highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers again today
Firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Monday.
Fire damages warehouse in north Springfield

Latest News

Lamar, Mo. Police Dept.
Handler submits K-9 retirement letter to Lamar, Mo. Police Department
Missouri Supreme Court rejects appeal from death row inmate from Lebanon, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, center, pats starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) on...
Cards place Flaherty on IL with ‘significant’ oblique injury
The housing market boom is keeping landscaping companies busy, but the rainy weather has caused...
Landscaping companies keep busy despite a rainy spring
With some partial sun today highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers again today