On Your Side: What to buy in June

New month. New deals. On Your Side is watching your wallet.

Go to the movies

Many movie theaters offer discounted tickets in June and continue throughout the summer. It won’t cost too much to send your kids to catch the latest animated or family-friendly flick.

Grill accessories

Just in time for grill season and Father’s Day. Save on grill accessories like meat thermometers, tongs, and spatulas. Speaking of Father’s Day, traditionally, now is a great time to buy Dad power tools, paint and lawn care products. Prices will continue to drop on these items throughout the summer. So will selection.

Small appliances

Going to a wedding this month? Buy the lovely couple a small appliance. You won’t see prices this low until Black Friday. Understand that warranty. Signup for recalls.

Get some new activewear

Retailers often slash prices in the summer months when people get the urge to renew those new year resolutions. Same goes for indoor workout equipment.

Days to remember:

June 4 is National Doughnut Day.

June 18 is National Splurge Day.

June 20 is Father’s Day.

Amazon Prime Day is supposed to happen sometime this month. No official date announced yet.

